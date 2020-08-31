SpiceJet launches non-invasive, portable ventilator ‘SpiceOxy’

SpiceOxy is intended to provide non-invasive ventilator support to patients with mild to moderate breathing issues.

Money Health

In a first for a domestic airline, SpiceJet has launched announced the launch of a portable, non-invasive ventilation device ‘SpiceOxy’, for patients with mild to moderate breathing issues. Additionally, SpiceJet has also introduced a fingertip pulse oximeter, that measures the oxygen level of the blood.

SpiceOXY is intended to provide non-invasive ventilator support to treat adult and paediatric patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) or respiratory insufficiency. SpiceJet claims that the device is turbine based and light weight, and hence can be used at home, in an ambulance, on hilly terrains like army base camps, hospitals, and portable applications such as wheelchairs and gurneys.

SpiceJet said in a statement that the SpiceOxy has been made in India and has been designed at SpiceJet’s innovation lab by a dedicated team of engineers from SpiceJet Technic, a subsidiary of SpiceJet.

“SpiceOxy has been certified by international agency TUV and has also obtained ISO 80601-2-80: 2018 (exclusive for medical equipments), IEC 60601-1:2005 and IEC 61000 certification,” a company statement added.

SpiceOxy, the company claims, requires minimal maintenance and has various modes to aid patients with respiratory disorders.

“It also has a unique filtration circuit to prevent virus spread through aerosolization. SpiceOxy is extremely effective in augmenting patient’s breathing by supplying pressurised air through a patient circuit. It senses the patient’s breathing behaviour by monitoring airflow in the patient circuit and adjusts its output to assist in inhalation and exhalation. This therapy is known as Bi-level ventilation,” the company said.

It added that SpiceOxy can help patients with chronic health issues like Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Obesity Hypoventilation, Pneumonia with respiratory failure, Asthma, Post-Surgical Respiratory Failure and other neurological diseases that affect breathing.

SpiceOxy is available for purchase online at SpiceJet’s e-commerce website, www.spicestyle.com.

Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, “I am extremely happy to share that the SpiceOxy ventilator and pulse oximeter that we are launching today is proudly ‘Made in India’, designed and manufactured by our talented team of engineers. I am sure that these non-invasive, portable ventilators will greatly help patients with breathing issues and other chronic problems and can be easily used at home and taken along during travel. SpiceJet will continue to foster innovation to address challenges and offer solutions.”