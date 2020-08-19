SpiceJet launches frequent flyer loyalty program ‘SpiceClub’

In a first for a low-cost airline in India, SpiceJet has rolled out a loyalty program for frequent flyers of SpiceJet called SpiceClub. The tier-based program offers benefits and privileges to its members, where they can earn SC points on every Rs 100 spent on flights and add-ons and each point is equivalent to Rs 0.50.

Some of the benefits of SpiceClub include free flight vouchers, free change/cancellation, complimentary meals and upgrades, priority check-in, free seat selection and access to exclusive deals and offers. In addition to that, members’ queries are fast tracked through SpiceClub Assist, a dedicated 24-hour customer support team of SpiceClub.

SpiceClub is segregated into four tiers – Classic, Silver, Gold and Platinum. As a member, one can earn rewards ranging up to 10 SC points or Rs 100 spent on every flight booking, upgrades, meals and other add-ons. SpiceClub members from Silver tier onwards can avail priority check-in and boarding services, and a 20% discount on SpiceMax upgrades.

A bonus of 250 SC points is credited for booking tickets directly through SpiceJet’s website and mobile app. SpiceClub also offers members the flexibility to choose multiple payment modes for making a single transaction.

The airline is currently working on developing a Partner platform that will help SpiceClub members earn additional points when they shop for products and services offered by these selected partners.

The company said in a statement that enrolment in the program is completely free and is available on the SpiceJet website.

Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, SpiceJet said, “Our all new SpiceClub program will make your journey even more rewarding, providing huge benefits like free flight vouchers, complimentary meals & upgrades, zero cancellation charges, priority check-in, free seat selection and other exclusive deals each and every time that you fly with us.”

Interestingly, this addition comes at a time when an ET Prime report stated that the aviation regulator DGCA was worried about SpiceJet’s rapid expansion over the past few months into international operations and international cargo as well.

The airline was also recently put on a cash and carry basis by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) presumably due to the carrier's inability to clear airport dues. However, the airline chose to say that it was business as usual for them.

The cash and carry format implies that credit facility by the AAI has been withdrawn because SpiceJet could not clear dues and now they have to pay every day to the AAI for airport user fees in order to continue operations. SpiceJet has to pay cash upfront for the use of the airports.