SpiceJet launches 58 new domestic and four international flights

SpiceJet on Tuesday announced the launch of 62 new domestic and international flights. The airline will operate non-stop flights on the Ahmedabad-Muscat-Ahmedabad and Delhi-Muscat-Delhi sectors from October 21, 2020 under the air bubble agreement with Oman.

SpiceJet also announced the launch of 58 new domestic flights thereby further strengthening its domestic network. SpiceJet will be first and only Indian carrier to launch flights on Delhi-Kandla-Delhi sector. The airline is also introducing flight services on Ahmedabad-Goa-Ahmedabad, Goa-Hyderabad-Goa, Mumbai-Guwahati-Mumbai, Ahmedabad-Kolkata-Ahmedabad, Delhi-Durgapur-Delhi, Hyderabad-Mumbai-Hyderabad, Kochi-Kolkata–Kochi, Pune-Chennai-Pune, Madurai-Delhi-Madurai and Mangalore-Delhi-Mangalore sectors.

SpiceJet will enhance its operations with additional frequencies on the Kolkata–Bagdogra–Kolkata (2nd frequency), Delhi–Varanasi–Delhi (2nd frequency), Bengaluru–Patna (2nd frequency), Delhi-Dharmshala-Delhi (2nd frequency), Delhi–Kolkata–Delhi (3rd frequency), Bengaluru-Kolkata (3rd frequency) besides a few other sectors as well. The airline will deploy a mix of its Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft on all these routes.

Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet, said, “As we are slowly returning to normalcy and there is a continued improvement in demand, we are delighted to launch 62 new flights on our domestic and international network which will provide our customers with multiple travel options. Besides connecting Muscat with flight from Delhi and Ahmedabad, we will be the first and only Indian carrier to launch flights on the Delhi-Kandla-Delhi sector. We are confident of seeing very good demand on all the routes we have announced.”

SpiceJet is celebrating the launch of its new flights by announcing introductory all-inclusive starting fares of Rs 6,839 on Ahmedabad-Muscat, Rs 9,019 on Muscat-Ahmedabad, Rs 9,798 on Delhi-Muscat and Rs 8,805 on Muscat-Delhi sectors.

Bookings are now open on spicejet.com, SpiceJet’s mobile app and through online travel portals and travel agents.