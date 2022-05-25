SpiceJet flights affected as systems face ransomware attack

The airline's IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now, a spokesperson said.

SpiceJet said it faced a ransomware attack on Tuesday, May 24 night causing a delay in departure of its flights on Wednesday morning. "Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today (Wednesday)," a SpiceJet spokesperson said. The airline's IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now, the spokesperson said.

On May 1, a passenger aircraft of SpiceJet had experienced a massive mid-air turbulence while landing at Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport at Andal in West Burdwan district of West Bengal.

Around 40 passengers received minor injuries after the overhead cabin luggage fell on them. The flight was coming from Mumbai. SpiceJet authorities had confirmed the event of the Mumbai-Andal flight facing air-turbulence at the time of landing.

The injured passengers were taken to hospital soon after the aircraft landed, officials said. "On May 1, SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers.,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said. Immediate medical assistance was provided upon the aircraft's arrival in Durgapur, the spokesperson added.

Sources said the aircraft took off from Mumbai at around 5 pm and was supposed to land at Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport at Andal at around 7.30 pm.

However, before landing, the aircraft faced mid-air turbulence. The pilot of the aircraft, however, managed the situation and somehow landed at the airport. But, several passengers were injured.