Acknowledging actor Sonu Sood’s humanitarian efforts in helping lakhs of migrant workers who were stranded during the pandemic, SpiceJet has dedicated an aircraft livery bearing his face in his honour. “The phenomenally-talented Sonu Sood has been a messiah to lakhs of Indians during the pandemic, helping them reunite with their loved ones, feed their families and more,” SpiceJet said in a statement.

The airline said that while there is no apt way to thank him for his immense efforts, this was a small gesture from SpiceJet to acknowledge him and his amazing contributions. “Introducing our one-of-its-kind Sonu Sood livery draped on Mustard, one of our lovely Boeing 737 aircraft,” SpiceJet said while adding, “Thank you for everything, Sonu! You are an inspiration to us and many others, and we are proud to be your partners in your deeds of extraordinary compassion.”

Speaking about his role during the pandemic, Sonu Sood had said earlier that he played many special roles in films but the role he played during the pandemic was the most important role of his career.

"When the pandemic started, I thought we should do our bit but I was clueless," said Sonu Sood, who recalled that he was moved by the plight of 350 workers in Thane who requested him to provide food for 10 days because they wanted go home in Karnataka by walking.

He approached the authorities and took permissions and arranged transport for this group. Realising that there are millions who are stuck across the country, he started connecting with others to help stranded migrant workers.

"We formed a toll free number and within one hour we received one lakh calls in one hour. My emails were floods with mails. My number was ringing every minute. I asked my secretary to ensure that no calls go unanswered," he said.

The actor said they could connect and send home over 7.26 lakh people. He also started receiving calls from students stuck abroad.

"Fourteen and half thousand students were evacuated from countries like Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Russia and Philippines,” he added.

He said after going back home, the migrant workers and others contacted him and requested for jobs. He recalled that 50 lakh applications for jobs were received in two and half days. He, along with other good people connected with him, provided employment to two lakh people.

