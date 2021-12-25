Sperm whale vomit worth Rs 4 crore seized in Bengaluru, 3 held

Ambergris is a waxy substance that originates in the sperm whale’s gut and is a highly sought after substance especially in the high-end perfume industry.

Karnataka police arrested three persons and seized over 4.1 kg ambergris (sperm whale vomit) worth over Rs 4 crore, on Wednesday, December 22. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Bengaluru’s South East division Srinath Mahadev Joshi said, in a press release, said, “At 9 am on Saturday, we received a tip off that three people were trying to sell the substance from an aquatic wild creature near the lake road under the jurisdiction of Mico layout police. Based on the information, three interstate criminals were taken into custody and ambergris weighing a total of 4.1 kg was seized with a Maruthi swift car used for the crime.”

"The accused had brought Ambergris from Tamil Nadu to Bengaluru to make easy money. The police have also seized a car used for the crime," he added.

Ambergris, meaning gray amber in French, also known as floating gold, is a waxy substance that originates from the digestive system of the protected sperm whales. Ambergris is formed when a blockage is created in the digestive tract of the sperm whale due to the hard beaks of the squid which is the natural diet of sperm whales. Usually the ambergris floats up after the whale dies or it gets released naturally and keeps floating around in the ocean for decades, where it hardens and supposedly transforms and becomes valuable. However, poachers have been known to kill sperm whales hoping to find the ambergris.