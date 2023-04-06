Spend your Easter with delicious meals from these handpicked restaurants in Bengaluru

From a Kerala homestyle brunch to exclusive festival hampers, these restaurants have much to offer for a memorable Easter celebration.

Easter is here. A time for joy, prayer, and introspection. A festival celebrated to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, Easter is the time to relish the joy of spending time with those near and dear to you. It also symbolises renewal, as nature changes and rejuvenates itself this spring season. Food is an integral part of Easter festivities. As the day marks an end to the 40 days of Lent, those celebrating can tuck into a lavish spread and indulge guiltlessly, even as the children join the Easter Egg Hunts.

Hereâ€™s a pick of some restaurants in Bengaluru for you to celebrate Easter Sunday at, indulge in some treats and a sumptuous Easter brunch. To make this day a truly memorable one, surprise your loved ones with a carefully chosen hamper. Don't miss out on the fun â€” mark your calendars and embark on a truly magnificent culinary experience!

Kappa Chakka Kandhari

If you want to enjoy a Kerala homestyle Easter Sunday brunch, head to the Kappa Chakka Kandhari restaurant. The specially curated menu by the maverick chef Regi Mathew includes a bewildering variety of mains, which includes prawn ularthiyathu (dry roasted prawns With Kerala spices and tamarind), mutton coconut fry (mutton cooked with Kerala spices and coconut slivers), Syrian irachi fry (slow-roasted tenderloin â€” a toddy shop specialty), quail egg roast (hard-boiled quail egg roasted with select spices and tempered), fish fry (shallow fried sear fish with Kerala spices), chicken cutlet (crumb-fried spiced chicken patties), bread idiyappam prawn moilee (prawns cooked in delicate coconut milk curry served with steamed rice string hoppers), chicken roast (bread with traditional Syrian Christian chicken roast), and kallappam erachi curry (pancakes of fermented rice batter with ground coconut, cooked on tawa and served with tenderloin curry). After a sumptuous lunch, you can have your choice of dessert from the restaurantâ€™s wide selection.



Quail egg roast / Kappa Chakka Kandhari

The Den Bengaluru

If you are scouting for an exciting lineup of events and activities to delight all age groups, ranging from indulgent Easter goodies to a family-friendly brunch, The Den is the ultimate place for a memorable Easter celebration.

Head over to The Deli, known for freshly baked bread and desserts at The Den, and celebrate the festive season with yummy dessert creations and a mouth-watering selection of Easter treats. Whether you're in the mood for some classic bunnies in basket, Easter egg with flowers, crocodile Easter egg, mini bunny hard rolls, Easter special apple pie, Easter blueberry cupcakes, or even hot cross buns, the menu is bursting with sweet and savoury delights that will satisfy your cravings.

And for a family-friendly Easter celebration, The Creek is the place to be. Indulge in an Easter-themed brunch buffet with unlimited servings of sparkling wines and signature cocktails, while the kids enjoy a range of activities such as balloon craft, tattoo art, a movie screening, and playhouse activities.



Easter goodies / The Den

Courtyard by Marriott Hebbal

As the season of renewal and growth unfolds, you can experience the joy of Easter at Glazed at the Courtyard by Marriott in Hebbal, and indulge in a range of Easter treats and goodies. You can delight in the flavours of flourless fudge cake, simnel cake, coconut cream pie, brownie nest, carrot sheet cake with cream cheese frosting, sea salt and nut butter cup, challah bread, hot cross bun, DIY Easter egg kits, decorative Easter eggs, mini Easter bonbons, and much more!

At The Hebbal CafÃ©, you can savour an Easter brunch which includes the delicious strawberry salad with poppy seed dressing, honey pecan and goat cheese salad, honey baked ham, herb crusted salmon, and parmesan baked potatoes.



Decorative Easter eggs / Courtyard by Mariott

Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

Cinnamon at Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel has curated an exclusive Easter Hamper that promises to excite your taste buds. It includes a delectable assortment of treats such as Easter fruitcake, pecan pie, orange chocolate bonbon, hazelnut chocolate cookies, decorative Easter egg milk chocolate, oven roasted almond bar, a homemade orange preservative, and hot cross buns Easter bunny.

A la carte, you can indulge in a variety of sweet and savoury delights such as the Linzer torte, simnel cake, Easter fruit cake, carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, and decorative Easter cupcake, all meticulously handcrafted by Cinnamon's pastry chef G Manivannan. You even have the option to personalise the hamper to your liking, making it all the more special.



Easter hamper / Renaissance Hotel

Conrad Bengaluru

You can usher in the festivities by celebrating this Easter with your loved ones at a specially curated brunch at Caraway, Conrad Bengaluru. The Easter brunch features an array of relishable specialities, making your Easter truly marvellous.

The stellar favourites here are roast leg of lamb (traditional style stuffed lamb leg roasted with aromatised herbs and vegetables), wine braised lamb shank, scalloped potatoes (classic baked French layered Potato casserole dish seasoned with onion cream sauce), Bergen Easter chicken (Norwegian style pan seared herb chicken with creamy lemon butter emulsion), quiche Lorraine (classic savoury flan made of pastry crust, egg, cream, vegetable, cheese), and vanilla custard egg shell (vanilla beans custard stuffed in dark chocolate egg shell) to name a few.

The team at Conrad Bengaluru has also crafted festive hampers to make your Easter a little egg-stra sweet. This includes chocolate balls, dry cake loaf, Easter eggs, homemade bonbons, marshmallows, and brawny bears made of date sugar honey and salted almond.



Easter gifts / Conrad Bengaluru

Rush, book in advance for the brunches to avoid disappointment!

Susheela Nair is an independent food, travel and lifestyle writer and photographer contributing articles, content and images to several national publications besides organising seminars and photo exhibitions. Her writings span a wide spectrum which also includes travel portals and guide books, brochures and coffee table books.