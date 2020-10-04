Speeding lorry hits two heading to exam centre in Hyderabad, both killed

The duo were travelling from Zaheerabad to an online exam centre in Moula Ali.

Two people were killed on the spot in a road accident in Hyderabad in the early hours of Sunday near Madinaguda bus stop in Miyapur. The duo were on their way to Moula Ali for an online entrance exam, Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test (DEECET) 2020. The accident occured on National Highway 65, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Miyapur police station, at around 6 am.

According to reports, the two people were identified as 23-year-old E Swetha and 24-year-old Panchala Srinivas. Both of them were residents of Zaheerabad and were travelling to the city on a two-wheeler for Swetha to write the entrance exam.

At Madinaguda, the bike was hit by a speeding lorry, resulting in their instant death as they suffered serious head injuries, police said. Soon after the accident, police shifted the bodies to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for a postmortem.

Speaking to The News Minute, Miyapur Police inspector Venkatesh Shamala said, “The duo were coming on a motorbike from the direction of Chandanagar and heading towards Kukatpally road. They were hit by a heavy lorry, which was going in the same direction.”

The police said that a case has been booked against the lorry driver and further investigation is ongoing.

There were two major exams that were scheduled on Sunday, one being Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services preliminary examination and the other being DEECET, which is conducted by the Department of School Education in two sessions. The first session was scheduled at 10 am on October 4.