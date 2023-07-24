Speeding bike falls off Hyderabadâ€™s Biodiversity flyover, one dead

In 2019, Hyderabadâ€™s Biodiversity Flyover was the site of another fatal accident when a speeding car driven by Kalvakuntla Krishna Milan Rao flew off it, killing a woman and injuring others.

news Hyderabad News

A young man named Madhu was killed and another man was critically injured when the motorcycle they were riding fell off the busy Biodiversity Flyover in the IT corridor in Hyderabad. The incident occurred on the night of Sunday, July 23, when the sports bike they were riding fell off Level 2 of the flyover onto Level 1. Raidurgam Inspector of Police M Mahesh said that the bike was going at a speed of over 80 kilometres/hour. The speed limit on the flyover is 40 km/hour.

Police said Madhu died on the spot while the other person, Giri, sustained critical injuries. Madhu (21), was a technician at Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), Gachibowli. Madhu and Giri (24) were heading to Madhapur from Mehdipatnam when the accident happened. Police said the impact of the accident was such that after hitting the railings of a flyover, the bike fell on the second flyover under it. Raidurgam police have registered a case and taken up further investigation.

The Biodiversity Flyover was the site of another fatal accident nearly four years back in November 2019, when a Volkswagen GT car driven by Kalvakuntla Krishna Milan Rao at a speed of 136.8 km/hour flew off the flyover, crushing a woman named Satyaveni (56) to death. Three others were also injured in the accident, and an engineering graduate named Khadija Tul Kubra suffered grievous injuries. The case is pending before the 8th Additional District and Sessions Court in LB Nagar, and the accused Milan Rao has evaded arrest in the interim with a stay order from the Telangana High Court.

With IANS inputs