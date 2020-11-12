Specialist docs, emergency OT: Kerala draws up action plan for pilgrims in Sabarimala

The action plan was brought considering the COVID-19 situation.

Kerala Health department has decided to avail the services of specialist doctors in Sabarimala during the pilgrim season. Assistant surgeons, cardiologists, general medicine doctors and orthopaedic doctors will be deployed in Sabarimala considering the COVID-19 situation. Apart from this, an emergency operation theatre will also be functioning in Sannidhanam.

The Health department has made an action plan to provide better health services to the pilgrims in Sabarimala during the time of the pandemic. Around 1000 health workers from the department will be deployed in Sabarimala as per the requirement. The teams will have staff from health department, health education department and COVID-19 brigade.

Specialist doctors will be working for 7-day rotating shift and other staff will be working on 15-day rotating shift. Special health facilities will be available on the way for pilgrims who walk from Pamba to Sannidhanam.

Special dispensaries, with more facilities will be functioning in Pamba, Nilakkal, Charalmedu and Erumeli. Since Kottayam Medical college is close to Sabarimala, special arrangements will be made there for pilgrims.

Emergency medical centres and oxygen parlours will also be functioning at different places around the pilgrim centre. Pilgrims who feel uneasiness can get rest and have a health checkup at these centres.

Around 20 ambulances exclusively for the pilgrims have been arranged in Sabarimala and neighbouring areas. A total of 48 government and private hospitals are empaneled by the health department to ensure better treatment for the pilgrims.

Those who carry Karunya Arogya Suraksha Paddhati (KASP) card will have free treatment from both private and government hospitals. Those who don't have the card will get free treatment from government hospitals. Non-Keralites who hold Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) card are also eligible for free treatment.