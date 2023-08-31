Special session of Parliament called in September, agenda unknown for now

The special session will be held from September 18 to 22. It is likely that President Droupadi Murmu will address the Parliament.

The Union government will convene a special session of Parliament between September 18 and 22. President Droupadi Murmu is likely to address both Houses in the new parliament building, sources said on Thursday. The agenda of the session is currently unknown.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi tweeted, “The president, who was not present during the inauguration of the new parliament building on May 28, which was opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is likely to address both Houses in the new premises. “Special Session of parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having 5 sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal, looking forward to have fruitful discussions and debate in parliament.”

Sources aware of the developments said that a discussion on the roadmap for the next 25 years is also likely to take place during the session.

Nineteen Opposition parties, including the Indian National Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and others, boycotted the event, protesting that it is inappropriate for the prime minister to lead the inauguration instead of President Murmu, as is custom. The Union government’s decision was also seen as the sidelining of India’s first Adivasi president.

The inauguration of the new Parliament building by the prime minister had taken place when the wrestlers' agitation was at its peak. At the time, the controversial sengol was also placed in the newly constructed building.