Special pooja and music performance for SPB at Sabarimala temple

The veteran singer was admitted into a private hospital in Chennai on August 5.

Special prayers and a musical performance were held at the Sabarimala Ayyappan temple for the speedy recovery of singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (SPB) on Friday. According to reports, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) said that a special ‘Usha Pooja’ was performed for SPB in the temple. This was followed by a musical offering, in which TDB employees Ganesh Thiruvarppu, Sugunan and Yadukrishnan played one of SPB’s earliest hits, Shankara Naadashareerabara (From the movie Shankarabaranam) using nadaswaram, thavil and idaikka inside the temple premises.

The veteran singer was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on August 5 after he complained of chest congestion and mild cold. He then tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Last week, his health deteriorated and he was placed on ventilator support with Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), a kind of machine for life support. The hospital and his son SPB Charan have been providing updates on SPB’s health regularly since then.

Based on the latest update on the singer’s health provided by the MGM Healthcare hospitals, SPB’s health condition is stable but he still remains on ventilator support.

“Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam, who had been admitted to MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit. His condition is currently stable,” the latest bulletin read.

SPB’s son Charan also released an update video in which he said that he was happy to hear the word ‘stable’ from the hospital.

“The hospital has mentioned the word stable on Friday, yesterday (Thursday) he was listed as critical. But the press release on Friday says he is stable and not critical. But that doesn’t mean he is completely recovered. This means there are no complications and his vitals are doing fine,” he added. Numerous personalities from the Tamil and the Telugu film and music industries conducted mass prayers for the singer to get well soon.

