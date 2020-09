SPB, the voice of the kings of Tollywood: A song list

Starting from the ‘80s to present times, SPB sang many songs for Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Nagarjuna and Venkatesh.

In his career spanning five decades, SP Balasubrahmanyam was the voice for the top four veteran stars of the Telugu film industry who still have a firm hold on their fanbases.

The singer passed away on Thursday, after his health took a turn for the worse. He had been recovering from COVID-19 in a Chennai hospital. For fans of Telugu cinema, however, SPB or Balu, as he was known, will always be the voice behind the favourite songs of their biggest stars — Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Venkatesh and Nagarjuna.

With his energetic voice, SPB drew in fans who would impatiently wait for his songs to be played on the radio.

Here are some of our favourite songs that he sang for the Tollywood kings.

Chiranjeevi

‘Malli malli idhi rani roju’ from Rakshasudu

‘Sandhe poddula kaada sampengi navvidi’ from Abhilasha

‘Raghuluthondi mogali podha’ from Khaidi

‘Abbani Tiyyani’ from Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari

‘Nadaka kalisini navarathri’ from Hitler

Balakrishna

‘Swathilo mutyamantha’ from Bangaru Bullodu

‘Enno raatrulosthaayi kaani’ from Dharma Kshetram

‘Saamaja varagamana’ from Top Hero

‘Mavayya anna pilupu’ from Muddula Mavayya

‘Danchave menatha koothura’ from Mangamma Gaari Manavadu





Nagarjuna

‘Priyaraagale’ from Hello Brother

‘Botany Paatamundi’ from Shiva

‘Aatatukundaam ra’ from Sisindri

‘Jagada Jagada Jagadam’ from Geethanjali

‘Naa manasune’ from Manmadhudu

Venkatesh

‘Kanyakumari kanapadadhaa daari’ from Bobbili Raja

‘Meghale thaakindi’ from Preminchukundam Raa

‘Edho oka raagam’ from Raja

‘Paavuraniki panjaraniki’ from Chanti

‘Ghallu Ghallu’ from Swarnakamalam



SPB also sang several songs for the stars of the current generation, including Prabhas, Varun Sandhesh and others. These include ‘Muvvala Navvakala’ from Pournami, ‘Nee Prashnalu Neeve’ from Kotha Bangaru Lokam, ‘Uppongele Godavari’ from Godavari and many more.