SPB, KS Chithra among 119 Padma Awardees this year: Full list

This year, there are seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards.

The Indian government announced the Padma Awards 2021, one the highest civilian awards in the country, on Monday night, ahead of the 72nd Republic Day. A total of 119 awardees have been honoured this year for contributions in multiple fields and disciplines, including art, social work, sports, medicine, literature, science and engineering. There is also one “duo case” in which the award is counted as one, according to a press release.

Some of the awardees include renowned musician and vocalist SP Balasubrahmanyam, who passed away last year, and Dr Belle Monappa Hegde, a cardiologist and former vice-chancellor of Manipal University. Both received the Padma Vibhushan award.

This year's Padma Shri awardees include Sridhar Vembu, CEO of Zoho Corporation, vocalist Bombay Jayashri and Matha B Manjamma Jogati. KS Chithra, Tarun Gogoi and Chandrashekar Kambara were among the awardees for the Padma Bhushan.

Here’s the full list: