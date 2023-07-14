Sowjanya case: AIPWA calls for reinvestigation, action against erring officials

The All India Progressive Women's Association (AIPWA) called for immediate action against responsible officials and demanded that the government publicly disclose the steps being taken to re-investigate the case.

news Crime

The All India Progressive Women's Association (AIPWA) has criticised the investigating authorities for botching up the probe into the rape and murder of Sowjanya. The 17-year-old was raped and killed near Snanaghatta in Karnataka’s Dharmasthala on October 9, 2012. Her body was found near the Netravati River the next day. The AIPWA called for immediate action against responsible officials and demanded that the government publicly disclose the steps being taken to re-investigate the case.

“We demand action against the erring officials and want the government to place on record publicly, the steps being taken to re-investigate the case and ensure justice to Sowjanya, her family, and women across Karnataka,” AIPWA said in a statement.

After 11 years, a court recently acquitted the lone accused, Santhosh Rao, of all charges. The family had never believed that Santhosh was the perpetrator, and had alleged that the case was not properly probed. The family alleged that three men - Malik Jain, Dheeraj Jain, and Udaya Jain - who are friends of Nischal Jain, nephew Rajya Sabha MP D Veerendra Heggade, the hereditary administrator of the famous Dharmasthala Temple, had links to the case. The family believes that the police shielded the real culprits because of their proximity to Veerendra Heggade.

In November 2012, the CID took over the case but found no evidence against Malik, Udaya, and Dheeraj Jain. The CBI took over in November 2013 but focused only on Santhosh Rao.

We are shocked at the prejudiced and illegal manner in which the investigation machinery have failed to ensure Sowjanya gets justice. @siddaramaiah what action is being taken? This concerns women across Karnataka. We want justice. pic.twitter.com/46gTJLse18 — AIPWA Karnataka (@Aipwakar) July 13, 2023

Read TNM story to understand how the case was botched up, in the absence of CCTV footage and destruction of DNA evidence.

Read: ‘Will our daughter’s killer ever be found?’: 11 years, no closure for Sowjanya’s parents

(TNM is using the name of the victim with written permission from her mother)