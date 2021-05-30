Southwest monsoon onset over Kerala to be delayed: IMD

IMD had earlier predicted southwest monsoon to hit the Kerala coast by May 31.

The arrival of monsoon over Kerala is likely to be delayed by two days and it is now expected to make an onset over the state by June 3, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. IMD Director General M Mohapatra said there is cyclonic circulation along the Karnataka coast which is hindering the progress of the southwest monsoon.

"The southwesterly winds could strengthen further gradually from June 1, resulting in likely enhancement in rainfall activity over Kerala. Hence the monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to take place around June 3," the IMD said. Due to strengthening of lower level southwesterly winds, fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls are very likely over northeastern states during the next five days.

The usual onset date for the monsoon over Kerala is June 1. This marks the start of the four-month rainfall season for the country. Earlier this month, the IMD had predicted the arrival of monsoon over Kerala by May 31 with an error margin of plus or minus five days. Monsoon is expected to be normal this year.

Meanwhile, experts have stated that the state is likely to witness flooding and heavy rainfall for one or two days. The state received 130% more rainfall than normal in the pre-monsoon showers. This has been attributed by the experts to the impact of recent cyclones Yaas and Tauktae. It is expected that the monsoon would have a weak start.

Many coastal areas in the state witnessed severe sea erosion as part of the summer showers, coupled by Tauktae cyclone. Low lying regions in many districts also witnessed flooding. Two people lost lives in the state during the Tauktae cyclone. Notably, the summer rains Kerala received this year was higher than that of 2018, the year which witnessed massive floods killing hundreds of people.

