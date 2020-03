Southern Railway cancels many trains till March end over COVID-19 fears: Full list

The announcement was made on its official Facebook page on Thursday night.

With the government of Tamil Nadu deciding to increase the restrictions on movement and on possibilities of crowding at public places to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Southern Railway has announced cancellation of 22 trains.

According to a post on its official Facebook page, these 22 trains operating in the region have been cancelled till April 1.

Train No.06043 - Villuppuram -- Secunderabad Weekly Special stands cancelled on March 25, 2020.

Train No. 06044 - Secunderabad – Villupuram Weekly Special stands cancelled on March 26, 2020.

Train No.12077 - Dr MGR Chennai Central – Vijayawada Jan Shatabdi Express Train stands cancelled from March 20, 2020 to March 30, 2020 (10 trips).

Train No.12078 - Vijayawada – Dr. MGR Chennai Central Jan Shatabdi Express Train has also been cancelled from March 20, 2020 to March 30, 2020 (10 trips).

Train No.12082 - Trivandrum - Kannur Jan Shatabdi Express Train has been cancelled from March 20, 2020 to March 30, 2020 (Eight trips).

Train No.12081 - Kannur – Trivandrum Jan Shatabdi Express Train has also been cancelled from March 21, 2020 to March 31, 2020 (Eight trips).

Train No.12223 - Lokmanya Tilak – Ernakulam Duronto Express Train stands cancelled between March 21, 2020 and March 31, 2020 (Four trips).

Train No.12224 - Ernakulam – Lokmanya Tilak Duronto Express Train also has been cancelled between March 22, 2020 and April 1, 2020 (four trips).

Train No.12243 - Dr MGR Chennai Central – Coimbatore Shatabdi Express Train has been cancelled from March 20, 2020 to March 30, 2020 (10 trips).

Train No.12244 - Coimbatore – Dr MGR Chennai Central Shatabdi Express Train stands cancelled from March 20, 2020 to March 30, 2020 (10 trips).

Train No.12269 - Dr MGR Chennai Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin Duronto Express Train has been cancelled on March 27, 2020 and March 30, 2020 (two trips).

Train No.12270 - Hazrat Nizamuddin – Dr. MGR Chennai Central Duronto Express Train stands cancelled on March 28, 2020 and March 31, 2020 (two trips).

Train No.12698 - Trivandrum – Dr. MGR Chennai Central Chennai Express Train has been cancelled on March 21, 2020 and March 28, 2020 (Two trips).

Train No.12697 - Dr. MGR Chennai Central Chennai - Trivandrum Express Train stands cancelled on March 22, 2020 and March 29, 2020 (two trips).

Train No. 16630 - Mangaluru – Trivandrum Express Train has been cancelled from March 20, 2020 to March 31, 2020 (12 trips).

Train No.16629 - Trivandrum – Mangaluru Express Train has been cancelled from March 21, 2020 to April 1, 2020 (12 trips).

Train No.22609 - Mangaluru – Coimbatore Intercity Express Train stands cancelled between March 20, 2020 and March 31, 2020 (12 trips).

Train No.22610 - Coimbatore – Mangaluru Central Intercity Express Train stands cancelled from March 21, 2020 to April 1, 2020 (12 trips).

Train No.22625 - Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Bangalore City Express Train has been cancelled between March 20, 2020 and March 31, 2020 (12 trips).

Train No.22626 - Bangalore City – Dr. MGR Chennai Central Express Train has been cancelled from March 20, 2020 to March 31, 2020 (12 trips).

Train No.22627 - Tiruchchirappalli – Trivandrum Intercity Express Train has been cancelled from March 20, 2020 to March 31, 2020 (12 trips).

Train No.22628 - Trivandrum – Tiruchchirappalli Intercity Express Train stands cancelled between March 20, 2020 and March 31, 2020 (12 trips).

The government of Tamil Nadu will also be closing the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border in Coimbatore district from Friday evening, as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus. This is aimed at restricting inter-state movement of goods and people as both states attempt to contain COVID-19 disease.