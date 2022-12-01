South Korean YouTuber harassed by two men while livestreaming in Mumbai

Two men were arrested in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 30, for harassing a South Korean woman who was livestreaming from the streets. The police said that they had not received a complaint but began the probe after the incident came to their attenction. In a one minute video that was shared on Twitter, the men can be seen dragging the woman by her hand despite her saying ‘no’. The video also showed the men asking her to sit on their bike and telling her that they will drop her wherever she is staying. The men are also seen persuading her to go somewhere on their bike, to which the woman refused saying that she is not wearing the appropriate dress to travel on a bike.

The woman began walking away from the men after one of them put his arm around her shoulder and tried to kiss her. Even after the woman was walking away, the men followed her and offered to drop her home. It was only after the woman refused multiple times, saying that she stays nearby and she will be able to walk, the men left her alone.

After the incident, the YouTuber took to Twitter to share her experience. Her tweet mentioned that she did her best not to escalate the situation and wanted to leave because the man who harassed her was with a friend. The tweet said, “Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming.”

Several people responded to her tweet and tagged Mumbai police’s Twitter account, asking them to take action against the perpetrators. A report by NDTV said that the police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) and have registered a case against the men for sexual harassment.

According to ANI, the two men who have been arrested have been identified as Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari. The duo have been arrested under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).