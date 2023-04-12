South Korean actor and Netflix's Zombie Detective star Jung Chae-yul dies at 26

Jung Chae-yul made her debut as a model in the 2016 reality series 'Devil's Runway', but shot to fame more recently with her role in the K-drama series 'Zombie Detective'.

Flix Obituary

South Korean actor and model Jung Chae-yul was found dead in her apartment on Monday, April 10. She was best known for her character in Netflix's popular series Zombie Detective. The 26-year-old's death was announced by her agency Management S, and the cause of her death is still unknown, as reported by New York Post. "We are here to deliver heartbreaking news. Actress Chae-yul has left us," Management S told MK News, as translated by Koreaboo. "Her funeral will be held privately in accordance with the wishes of her family, who must be in greater sadness than anyone else," the statement continued.

Jung Chae-yul was born on September 4, 1996. She made her debut as a model in the 2016 reality series Devil's Runway, and appeared in the movie Deep, but more recently, she shot to fame for her role in the K-drama series Zombie Detective. She was in the midst of filming another upcoming K-drama series titled Wedding Impossible, where she was reportedly cast in a lead role. The star was active on social media. Her last Instagram post from a few days ago, where she is seen listening to music, is now flooded with condolences pouring in.

Management S, in their statement, has also requested fans and well-wishers to refrain from making speculations about Jung Chae's death until further details are officially revealed. Her death was first reported by a South Korean publication, which was then confirmed by Management S through their statement.

With inputs from IANS