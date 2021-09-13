Source of Nipah infection yet to be found: Kerala Health Minister

A total of 68 people who had come in close contact with the deceased boy have so far tested negative.

In a relief, the samples of four close contacts of the 12-year-old Kerala boy who died of the Nipah virus recently, again tested negative. However, Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Sunday said that the source of the infection has yet to be determined. The minister added that a team from National Institute of Virology in Pune is stationed in Kozhikode to collect samples in order to identify the source of the infection. Meanwhile, a total of 68 people who had come in close contact with the deceased boy have so far tested negative.

"Four samples of close contacts of the child were tested again for confirmation. All were tested negative. Our field surveillance is continuing along with the fever surveillance. The sample testing is also continuing in the epicenter of the infection," the minister told reporters.

She said it was important to identify the source of infection and the surveillance team from the National Institute of Virology, Pune, has been collecting samples from various areas and locations.

"The high risk contacts have been isolated in the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Their health is stable. It's important that we identify the source of the infection. We are trying to. The Pune NIV team is collecting samples from various parts to identify the source," the minister said.

The state government had conducted a complete house-to-house survey within a three-km-radius from the house of the deceased 12-year-old boy, as part of its fever surveillance.

The government had earlier stated that around 15,000 houses from the containment zone were included in the survey and details were sought from around 68,000 people.

