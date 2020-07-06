Source of 41 COVID-19 cases not yet traced, 18 declared unknown: Kerala CM Pinarayi

The Chief Minister has also announced relaxations on the triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram city.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has stated that the source of infection for 41 people who tested positive for the coronavirus have not yet been traced as of June 30. Out of the 41 cases, the source of infection for 18 people has been declared unknown. The CM said that a probe to find the source of infection for the other 23 people is still underway.

This is the first time that the state government has officially announced the number of COVID-19 cases whose source of infection has been declared unknown in the state. However, the Kerala government has not stated that community transmission has begun in the state.

Over the past month, Kerala has been grappling with reports of COVID-19 cases for people who neither have a travel history nor have come into contact with a possible known contact.

Out of the 18 cases which has been declared unknown, ending the probe, three cases are each from Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kottayam; two each are from Kollam and Idukki; and one each from Thrissur and Kozhikode.

Meanwhile, out of the 23 COVID-19 cases for whom officials are still probing a source, 13 are from Malappuram, three from Idukki; two each from Pathanamthitta and Kannur; and one each from Kozhikode, Palakkad and Kottayam.

“Of the total COVID-19 cases, the number of cases which could not be traced still is less than one percent. This is because of the efficient effort of our health officials and our strict preventive measures,” the Chief Minister said.

With 193 more people testing positive for the disease on Monday, the total number of patients under treatment in Kerala is 2,252. The death toll in the state has also increased to 28, with two more people succumbing to the disease in Ernakulam and Malappuram districts.

Relaxations for triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram

Residents were caught off guard when the state government announced a triple lockdown on the capital city, within the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation limits, on Sunday night. But on Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced certain relaxations that would enable access to nearby essential stores.

The Kerala Police has also put out a statement after police stations in the city were flooded with phone calls requesting essential items. Police had earlier announced that essential items, such as groceries and medicines, would be made available to those in need.

With the relaxations, people can go to the closest store to procure essential items, carrying self-declared affidavits along with them.

Police have also provided a helpline number — 94979 00999 — for people to contact in case of emergencies, medical or otherwise.

The Chief Minister also stated that the Technopark will be allowed to function with minimum staff. “Minimum staff will also be allowed in offices of state ministers,” CM Pinarayi said.

