Sourav Ganguly's security level upgraded to Z category by West Bengal government

The security cover for Sourav Ganguly, former captain of the Indian cricket team and ex-BCCI president, is set to undergo an upgrade by the West Bengal government. Having previously been placed under the Y category security cover, Ganguly's security arrangement will now be elevated to the more extensive Z category. This decision was taken by the state government on Tuesday, May 16.

Following the expiration of the security cover for the esteemed VVIP, a thorough evaluation was conducted using established procedures. Based on this assessment, it was determined that the security arrangement for the former Indian cricket team captain would be upgraded to the prestigious Z category.

The Z category is among the security tiers granted to individuals with high-security needs, determined by the police and local government. The level of security provided varies based on the perceived threat to the individual. There are six tiers of security, with the Z category positioned only below Z+ and SPG categories. Z+ security is typically extended to prominent figures such as Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mukesh Ambani, and their families, among others. On the other hand, the SPG category is the highest level of security reserved exclusively for the Prime Minister of India.

During his tenure under the Y category security cover, Sourav Ganguly was provided with a team of three Special Branch policemen who accompanied him. Additionally, an equal number of law enforcement officers were deployed to guard his residence in Behala.

While currently away accompanying his team, the Delhi Daredevils, Sourav Ganguly is scheduled to return to Kolkata on May 21. The former captain will begin receiving the upgraded Z category security once he returns.