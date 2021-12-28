Sourav Ganguly tests positive for coronavirus, hospitalised

The 49-year-old was rushed to a hospital late on Monday night as a precautionary measure after his RT-PCR test returned positive.

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to a Kolkata hospital after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the cricket board sources said on Tuesday, December 28. Ganguly is double vaccinated and has been travelling extensively, taking part in all professional activities.

The 49-year-old was rushed to a hospital late on Monday night as a precautionary measure after his RT-PCR test returned positive. "He was taken to Woodlands Nursing Home last night. He has been given medication and is currently stable," a BCCI source, who is keeping track of Ganguly's health, told PTI.

Family sources were quoted as saying that the hospitalisation was a precautionary measure and there was no cause for alarm. The cricketer-turned-administrator was advised not to isolate at home by medical experts because of his pre-existing heart condition.

Ganguly was admitted to hospital twice earlier this year and underwent emergency angioplasty after having some cardiac issues.

His elder brother Snehasish Ganguly had also tested positive for coronavirus earlier this year.

In January this year, two more stents were implanted to clear the cricketerâ€™s clogged coronary arteries. Ganguly had been hospitalised for the second time in a month due to his cardiac condition.

The former India captain was in intensive care unit (ICU) at a private hospital following the angioplasty, which was conducted by a team of doctors, including noted cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Ashwin Mehta.

Ganguly had suffered a mild heart attack in January and was diagnosed with Triple Vessel Disease. He had undergone an angioplasty procedure during which a stent was inserted into one of the blocked arteries.

He was working out at his residence on January 2 when he suffered the attack and was rushed to the hospital. He was discharged on January 7 after being declared clinically fit. A nine-member medical team was formed at the hospital to look after Ganguly at the time.

