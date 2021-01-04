Sourav Ganguly stable, his health parameters normal after angioplasty

Ganguly was hospitalised two days ago after he felt discomfort in his chest while on the treadmill at his home gymnasium and collapsed.

news Cricket

Board of Cricket Control for India (BCCI) president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty after a "mild" heart attack, is stable and his health parameters are normal, doctors said on Sunday. The cricket icon was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.

"Ganguly's coronary angiography was done at 3 pm and his echocardiography will be repeated tomorrow," a bulletin, issued by the private hospital where he is admitted, said late on Sunday night. His blood pressure is 110/80 and oxygen saturation level is 98 percent, it said.

Doctors said they will be deciding on conducting another angioplasty after assessing Ganguly's condition. To a question, a hospital spokesperson said the medical board is not thinking about the option of bypass surgery.

"Our expert panel will decide on the future course of treatment tomorrow (Monday)," she said. The nine-member medical board will meet on Monday and discuss further treatment plans with his family members, the bulletin said. Ganguly had his dinner at 10 pm.

Meanwhile, fans of the celebrated former cricketer were seen holding posters that read 'Come back dada' outside the hospital, which saw a beeline of visitors like Saturday. The batting great was rushed to hospital on Saturday afternoon following complaints of chest pain.

Ganguly has a family history of Ischemic Heart Disease, a condition of recurring chest pain or discomfort that occurs when a part of the heart does not receive enough blood. This condition occurs most often during exertion or excitement, when the heart requires greater blood flow. The doctors at the hospital said Ganguly felt chest discomfort while on the treadmill at his home gymnasium.

"When he was brought to the hospital, his clinical parameters were within normal limits. He is responding well to treatment," a statement released by the hospital had said on Saturday, even as many, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and those from the cricketing fraternity took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery.