Sourav Ganguly hospitalised because of chest pain, to undergo angioplasty

Sourav Ganguly was admitted to the emergency ward of a private hospital.

Cricket board president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly was hospitalised Saturday after he complained of chest pain, a hospital official said. Ganguly, 48, is 'stable' and admitted to the emergency ward of a private hospital. He may reportedly require an angioplasty by Saturday evening.

He complained of chest pain following a workout session on Friday evening and family members took him to the hospital this afternoon when the problem recurred. The 48-year-old former India captain reportedly complained of dizziness and then suffered the blackout just after he had returned from gym. He was immediately rushed to city's Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital.

It has been learnt that Dr Saroj Mondal, a professor at the city's SSKM hospital, has also reached the Woodlands Hospital to attend to Ganguly.

"He is stable now. We are checking whether this pain is due to some cardiac problem or not. He requires to undergo several tests," the official said.

Many including West Bengal Chief Minister and those from the cricketing fraternity tweeted to wish him a speedy recovery.

Sad to hear that @SGanguly99 suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital.



Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family! â€” Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 2, 2021

Dada , jaldi se theek hone ka.

Praying for your quick and speedy recovery @SGanguly99 . â€” Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 2, 2021

Wish @SGanguly99 a speedy recovery. â€” Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 2, 2021

I wish and pray for the speedy recovery of @SGanguly99. Iâ€™ve spoken to his family. Dada is stable and is responding well to the treatment. â€” Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 2, 2021