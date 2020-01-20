Soubin Shahir sings for Fahadh Faasil’s ‘Trance’

The film will bring back real life couple Nazriya and Fahadh on screen after a gap of six years.

Flix Mollywood

Actor Soubin Shahir has rendered an intro song for Fahadh Faasil starrer Trance. The song is composed by actor Vinayakan who also plays a role in the film. The song is written by Vinayak Sasikumar. Soubin is doing playback singing for a feature film for the first time in his career.

The rest of the music of the film is composed by Jackson Vijayam brother of musician Rex Vijayan.

It was recently announced that Trance, which has been in the making for quite some time now, would release on February 14. The film is scripted by Vadakkan Vincent. Directed and produced by Anwar Rasheed under his banner Anwar Rasheed Entertainments, the film stars Fahadh Faasil in the lead role with Nazriya, Vinayakan, Soubin Shahir, Chemban Vinod, Sreenath Bhasi and Alphonse Puthran also included in the cast.

Amal Neerad is handling the camera and Oscar winner Resul Pookutty is taking care of the sound design. The film is bringing together the real-life couple Nazriya and Fahadh on the big screen after six years. They both shared screen space in the popular 2014 film Bangalore Days.

Trance will show five stages of the lead character’s life. The makers are keeping more details about the film under wraps, so to know more, we have to wait until its release. With the first look poster of the film creating the right impact with the suspense factor in place, fans are waiting eagerly for more news on its storyline.

Fahadh Faasil and Anwar Rasheed have earlier teamed up for the anthology Anchu Sundarikal and this is their second venture together. Further, Anwar Rasheed is wielding the megaphone after a gap of five years. It may be noted here that Trance was supposed to hit the marquee as a Christmas release last year but was postponed to February 14 due to some production delay.

(Content provided by Digital Native)