Soubin Shahir’s 'Djinn' wrapped up

The film is a family entertainer with an element of suspense.

Flix Mollywood

The shooting of the upcoming Malayalam film Djinn, directed by Siddharth Bharathan, has been wrapped up. The film’s director posted the news on his social media page with the pic of the entire team.

The movie stars Soubin Shahir and Santhy Balachandran in the lead roles. Leona Lishoy and Sharafudheen are also part of the star cast. Djinn is scripted by Rajesh Gopinadhan, who had penned the Dulquer Salmaan starrer Kali. This film is touted to be a complete family entertainer with a suspense factor included that will have the audiences on the edge of their seats.

The technical crew of Djinn includes Prashanth Pillai for music, Girish Gangadharan for cinematography and Bavan Sreekumar for editing. With the film’s shooting wrapped up, its release date is expected to be announced soon.

Soubin currently has a slew of films in his hands, including Chuzhali. Directed by Lijo Jose, it has Chemban Vinod, Joju George, Soubin Shahir, Vinay Forrt, and Dileesh Pothan in the star cast. Madhu Neelakantan is cranking the camera for this crime thriller. Soubin's other films include Halal Love Story, Santosh Sivan’s Jack n Jill, Kallan and Joothan in different stages of production.

Jack n Jill, directed by veteran director and cinematographer, Santosh Sivan, is touted to be a thriller. The film’s star cast includes Soubin Shahir, Nedumudi Venu, Aju Varghese, Basil Joseph, Ramesh Pisharody and Suraj Venjaramoodu in supporting roles. Its technical crew comprises debut music director Ram Surendar with BK Harinarayanan penning the lyrics. Santosh Sivan is cranking the camera for this venture with Renjith roped in for editing.

Director Bhadran’s Joothan will have Mamta Mohandas playing the female lead. Soubin Shahir has been signed up for a significant role in Joothan and it has been revealed that his character is named Eo Eliyavu Kohen.

(Content provided by Digital Native)