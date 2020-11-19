Soubin Shahir roped in for â€˜American Junctionâ€™

Ad filmmaker Prem Sreekumar will make his directorial debut with this film, which is touted to be a complete family entertainer.

Flix Mollywood

Ad filmmaker Prem Sreekumar is all set to make his directorial debut with the feature film American Junction. He has roped in Soubin Shahir to play the lead role in the film, which is touted to be a complete family entertainer. Sibi Kaippan will be making his debut as a writer with American Junction and Shyju Unni is bankrolling the project under the banner The Movie Club.

Soubinâ€™s last film release was Halal Love Story, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on October 15. The filmâ€™s release was postponed a couple of times due to various reasons and it eventually had an OTT release. Director Zakaria Muhammed roped in Joju George, Indrajith Sukumaran, Grace Antony and Sharaffuddeen to play the main leads in this flick. The core technical crew included Ajay Menon for cinematography, Saiju Sreedharan for editing and Bijibal and Shahabas Aman for music. Halal Love Story was bankrolled by Aashiq Abu, Jesna Ashim and Harshad Ali. It was penned jointly by Ashif Kakkodi, Zakaria Muhammed and Mushin Parari.

Soubin currently has a slew of films in various stages of production including Jack n Jill, Joothan Djinn and Kallan. Jack n Jill, directed by veteran director and cinematographer Santosh Sivan, is touted to be a thriller. The filmâ€™s star cast also includes Nedumudi Venu, Aju Varghese, Basil Joseph, Ramesh Pisharody and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Its technical crew comprises debut music director Ram Surendar with BK Harinarayanan penning the lyrics. Santosh Sivan will also do the cinematography with Renjith roped in for editing.

Director Bhadranâ€™s Joothan has Mamta Mohandas playing the female lead. Soubin has been signed up for a significant role in this film and it has been revealed that his character is named Eo Eliyavu Kohen.

Djinn, directed by Siddharth Bharathan, has been wrapped up. The movie stars Soubin and Santhy Balachandran in the lead roles and Leona Lishoy and Sharafudheen are part of the star cast. Djinn is scripted by Rajesh Gopinadhan, who had penned the Dulquer Salmaan starrer Kali. This film is touted to be a complete family entertainer with a suspense factor included that will have the audiences on the edge of their seats.

Besides these films, Soubin also has the Fahadh Faasil starrer Irul in his kitty. Directed by Nasif Yousuf Izzudin, the film has Darshana Rajendran as the female lead with Soubin in a pivotal role. The shooting for this film began on September 16 and was wrapped up recently in Kerala. Irul is likely to hit the marquee next year.

Soubinâ€™s last film to hit the silver screens was Trance, which had Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. Directed by Anwar Rasheed, it was scripted by Vadakkan Vincent and bankrolled by Anwar Rasheed. The filmâ€™s star cast also included Nazriya, Vinayakan, Chemban Vinod, Sreenath Bhasi and Alphonse Puthran. Jackson Vijayan composed music for this film with Amal Neerad cranking the camera and Praveen Prabhakar doing the edits with Oscar winner Resul Pookutty taking care of the sound design.

(Content provided by Digital Native)