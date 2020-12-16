Soubin and Mamtaâ€™s film begins shooting in Dubai

The actors reportedly play a married couple living abroad in the film, directed by Lal Jose.

Flix Mollywood

The shooting of the Soubin Shahir â€“ Mamta Mohandas starrer, directed by Lal Jose, has begun in Dubai. Reports are that the lead pair plays a married NRI couple living in Dubai. Besides Soubin Shahir and Mamta Mohandas, Salim Kumar has also been roped in for a pivotal role in this film. Dr Iqbal Kuttipuram has scripted this entertainer and Justin Varghese has been roped in to compose the tunes.

Soubin and Mamta will also work together in director Bhadranâ€™s Joothan. Soubin plays a significant role in the film which has Mamta Mohandas playing the female lead. It has been revealed that Soubinâ€™s character in the film is named Eo Eliyavu Kohen.

Soubin has a slew of films in various stages of production including Jack n Jill, Djinn, and Kallan.

Jack n Jill, directed by veteran director and cinematographer Santosh Sivan, is touted to be a thriller. The filmâ€™s cast includes Soubin Shahir, Nedumudi Venu, Aju Varghese, Basil Joseph, Ramesh Pisharody and Suraj Venjaramoodu in supporting roles. Its technical crew comprises debut music director Ram Surendar with BK Harinarayanan penning the lyrics. Santosh Sivan is also doing the cinematography for this venture with Renjith roped in for editing.

Further, Soubin Shahirâ€™s Djinn, directed by Siddharth Bharathan, has been wrapped up. The movie features Soubin and Santhy Balachandran in the lead roles. Leona Lishoy and Sharafudheen are also part of the cast. Djinn is scripted by Rajesh Gopinadhan, who had penned the Dulquer Salmaan starrer Kali. The film is touted to be a complete family entertainer with a suspense factor.

Besides these films, Soubin also has the Fahadh Faasil starrer Irul in his kitty. Directed by Nasif Yousuf Izzudin, the film has Darshana Rajendran as the female lead with Soubin in a pivotal role. The shooting of this film began on September 16 as announced by its producer Anto Joseph and was wrapped up a few days ago in Kerala. Irul is likely to hit the marquee next year.

(Content provided by Digital Native)