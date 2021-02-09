Soubin and Lena join cast of Mammootty's 'Bheeshma Parvam'

According to reports, Sreenath Bhasi is also in talks to join the cast of the Amal Neerad film.

Flix Mollywood

One of the most awaited projects in the Malayalam film industry right now is the Mammootty starrer Bheeshma Parvam, directed by Amal Neerad. This project is all set to commence soon and will be the first one for the Malayalam megastar post-lockdown.

While the excitement levels are high, there is news that Soubin Shahir and Lena will be joining the cast. Reports have further stated that Sreenath Bhasi too is in talks to join the cast.

The film is scripted by Ravi Shankar, Devadath Shaji and Mano Jose. Thanking the director for the opportunity, Ravi Shankar wrote on his social media page, “Thank you Amal Neerad for giving me an opportunity to be part of this dream project.”

Devadath also took to his social media page to write, “Blessed to be a part as one of the writers. The journey so far is the sum of the love and support of all the people in my life. But on this occasion, I would like to express my sincerest gratitude and love to my mentor, director, and inspiration, Amal Neerad Sir, for giving me this dream opportunity. The very thought that the best of Malayalam cinema, including the legend Mammootty Sir, will be a part of this venture is unreal. Excited and looking forward to watching the characters and the world that we created come alive through them.”

It may be noted here that Mammootty and Amal Neerad will be teaming up again for the sequel to Big B, titled Bilal. But this project will commence only after the pandemic is under control as the film needs to be shot in various locations.

Meanwhile, Mammootty’s next film to release will be The Priest, which is directed by debutant Jofin T Chacko. Anto Joseph is bankrolling the film in association with filmmaker B Unni Krishnan’s RD Illuminations. Manju Warrier has been roped in to play the female lead in it. Besides Manju Warrier, The Priest will also have Nikhila Vimal in an important role.

The technical crew of The Priest comprises Jofin T. Chacko for penning the story, Shyam Menon and Deepu Pradeep for screenplay, Rahul Raj for music, Akhil George for cranking the camera and Shameer Muhammed for editing. While the shooting of The Priest is completed and is anticipated to hit the marquee on March 4th, Mammootty’s fans are waiting for the release of One.

One is a political drama in which Mammootty plays the chief minister of Kerala. Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Renji Panicker, Sreenivasan, Joju George, and Murali Gopy are playing important roles and Ishaani Krishna is making her acting debut with this flick. One, directed by Santhosh Viswanath, is bankrolled by ICHAIS Productions.

Besides these films, Mammootty has agreed to work with Ratheena Sharshad, who is all set to make her directorial debut. This film has an impressive technical crew with Girish Gangadharan to handle the cinematography, Deepu Joseph for editing and Jakes Bejoy to compose the tunes.