‘Sorry for your loss’: Dulquer Salmaan, Suriya offer support to cricketer Suresh Raina

Reports revealed that Raina's family had been attacked by armed robbers in Punjab, in which his uncle was killed.

Flix News

Actors Suriya and Dulquer Salmaan have offered their condolences and extended support to cricketer Suresh Raina. Raina returned home to India on Saturday after pulling out of the IPL. Reports revealed that his family had been attacked by armed robbers in a town in Punjab on August 19.

Opening up about what had happened, Suresh Raina disclosed that his uncle was slaughtered to death, his aunt and both cousins had severe injuries in a recent attack in Thariyal village near Madhopur in Pathankot district of Punjab. Later, his cousin also passed away after battling for life and his aunt is still critical and on life support.

What happened to my family is Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had sever injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical & is on life support. September 1, 2020

Suriya posted, "My deepest condolences dear @ImRaina we all shoulder your grief! Let the heartless criminals be summoned to justice!! My prayers for strength and peace." (sic)

My deepest condolences dear @ImRaina we all shoulder your grief! Let the heartless criminals be summoned to justice!! @CMOPb @capt_amarinder @PunjabPoliceInd My prayers for strength and peace. https://t.co/y3SeQJpMEO — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) September 1, 2020

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan also extended his support to the cricketer. Dulquer wrote, “So sorry for your loss bhai! Cannot imagine what you and the family is going through. Prayers and strength to all of you in these trying times.”

So sorry for your loss bhai ! Cannot imagine what you and the family is going through. Prayers and strength to all of you in these trying times. — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) September 1, 2020

Raina tagged Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, while stressing, "Those criminals should not be spared”.

Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) September 1, 2020

"Till date we don't know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb," he added.

According to the police's report, a group of four members of the notorious `Kale Kachhewala` gang had attacked the family while they were asleep on the terrace of their residence.

The 33-year-old plays for the IPL team Chennai Super Kings and the IPL 2020 is scheduled to be played from September 19 to November 10 across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai. Initially, his exit from the tournament had raised eyebrows and the reason was not known.

There were several reports which suggested that Suresh Raina found the rules of the bio-bubble claustrophobic and wanted a room with a balcony like that of CSK captain MS Dhoni. Later, CSK CEO KS Viswanathan was quoted as saying on the official Twitter handle of the franchise, "Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time."

