'Sorry' painted all around Bengaluru school, police try to find who is behind it

The graffiti was seen on the stairs, walls and even the road leading up to Shanthidhama school, under the Kamakshipalya police station limits.

People living near the Shantidhama school in Bengaluru, woke up to the word â€˜sorryâ€™ spray painted all over their street on Monday, May 23. The word was spray painted on walls and even on the road, besides the steps of the institution leading to its main entrance. The graffiti, which was seen even on the walls of Shanthidhama school â€” under the Kamakshipalya police station limits â€” as well as on the surrounding roads, shocked the students and teachers as well as the school management the next morning.

The school authorities informed the police and a team of police personnel visited the spot. Authorities said that they are checking CCTV footage to track the person behind the incident. IANS reported that there was suspicion that the person would have arrived in the guise of delivery boys and spray-painted the area around midnight.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West, Sanjeev Patil initially said that no case was registered, but later stated that a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed and the CCTV footage from in front of the school has been obtained. Stating that they were taking the case seriously, he said that further investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, another school in the city found itself at the centre of a controversy after it sent an e-mail asking its alumni to change the name of Varanasi's Gyanvapi Masjid to Gyanvapi Temple on Google Maps. The school later said that the mail was sent without proper screening procedures. The email that was sent to alumni a couple of days ago purportedly gave detailed instructions on how to change the location, which had drawn sharp criticism from a section of alumni and social media users.

Read: Bengaluru school claims email on Gyanvapi mosque was sent without screening

With IANS inputs