Soori and Vijay Sethupathi share first-look poster of Vetrimaaran's 'Viduthalai'

'Viduthalai' marks the first-time collaboration between Vijay Sethupathi and director Vetrimaaran.

Flix Kollywood

Director Vetrimaaran’s upcoming film starring actors Soori and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead has been titled Viduthalai, a Tamil term which translates to ‘freedom’ or ‘release’. The first-look posters of Viduthalai were unveiled on social media on Thursday. Out of the two posters which were released, one shows Soori as a police officer, while the other one indicates that Vijay Sethupathi will be essaying the role of a ‘mentor’. "Vijay Sethupathi as mentor and Soori as the protagonist (sic)," the posters read.

Sharing them on Twitter, Kollywood actor Vijay Sethupathi wrote, “Here it is @VetriMaaran‘s #Viduthalai first look posters.” Soori too shared the posters on social media and thanked director Vetrimaaran for presenting him with such an important opportunity. He also thanked music composer Isaignani Illayaraja for being on board for the project. Soori was also grateful to producer and actor Vijay Sethupathi.

After appearing as an actor-comedian in various Tamil films, Soori will be seen as the protagonist in Viduthalai. The movie marks the first-time collaboration between Vijay Sethupathi and director Vetrimaaran. Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja will be composing the music tracks and background scores for the movie, which is bankrolled by production company RS Infotainment. The shooting for the movie is reportedly taking place in the forests of Sathyamangalam in Tamil Nadu. Viduthalai is likely to be a thriller, exploring various socio-political themes.

Velraj is on board as the cinematographer for the project, while Ramar has been roped in as the its editor. The stunt sequences for the movie are choreographed by action director Peter Hein, while Jacki has been brought on as the art director. Fans are eagerly waiting to receive more updates about the project.

Prior to Viduthalai, Vetrimaaran directed one of the films in the 2020 Tamil anthology film Paava Kadhaigal, which released on Netflix. Vijay Sethupathi has a number of films in the pipeline, including Laabam, Maamanithan, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, 19(1)(a) and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, among others.