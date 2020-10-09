â€˜Soorarai Pottruâ€™ to â€˜Halal Love Storyâ€™: 9 new films to release on Amazon Prime Video

Hereâ€™s the list of new releases on Amazon Prime Video to keep you entertained during the upcoming festival season.

Weâ€™re in the last leg of 2020 and Amazon Prime Video has come up with an exciting list of nine new Indian films for you to stay entertained. We have festivals like Dussehra, Milad Un-Nabi, not to forget Halloween, followed by Deepavali and Christmas lined up and the new films could not have come at a better time.

Fresh content will begin streaming on the platform in five different Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam starting October 15. The platform already has 10 regional content in five different languages such as Penguin, Ponmagal Vandhal, Law, French Biriyani, Sufiyum Sujatayum, C U Soon, V, Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi and Nishabdham, which released over the course of the year.

From Suriyaâ€™s Soorarai Pottru (Tamil) to Parvathy Thiruvothu-Indrajith Sukumaranâ€™s Halal Love Story (Malayalam), hereâ€™s the list of new releases on Amazon Prime Video.

Halal Love Story (Malayalam) â€“ October 15, 2020

Halal Love Story is an upcoming Malayalam comedy film directed by Zakariya Mohammed starring Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, Sharaf U Dheen, Grace Antony and Soubin Shahir in lead roles along with Parvathy Thiruvothu.

Bheema Sena Nalamaharaja (Kannada) â€“ October 29, 2020

This family entertainer is directed by Karthik Saragur and stars Aravinnd Iyer, Aarohi Narayan, Priyanka Thimmesh, Achyuth Kumar and Aadya in leading roles.

Soorarai Pottru (Tamil) â€“ October 30, 2020

Directed by Sudha Kongara, Soorarai Pottru stars Suriya in the lead with Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and Mohan Babu in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Suriyaâ€™s 2D Entertainment and co-produced by Guneet Mongaâ€™s Sikhya Entertainment. The film is a fictionalised version of the book Simply Fly written on the life of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath.

Chhalaang (Hindi) â€“ November 13, 2020

Chhalaang, a social comedy starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha, is directed by Hansal Mehta. It is presented by Bhushan Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

Manne Number 13 (Kannada) â€“ November 19, 2020

Maane Number 13 is an upcoming horror thriller directed by Vivy Kathiresan. Produced by Krishna Chaitanyaâ€™s Sri Swarnalatha Productions, the film stars Varsha Bollamma, Aiswarya Gowda, Praveen Prem, Chetan Gandharva, Ramana and Sanjeiv.

Middle Class Melodies (Telugu) â€“ November 20, 2020

Starring Anand Deverakonda and Varsha Bollamma, Middle Class Melodies is a humour packed whimsical tale depicting the congenial lives of the middle class in a village where a young man dreams of owning a hotel. The film is directed by Vinod Anantoju.

Durgavati (Hindi) â€“ December 11, 2020

Directed by Ashok and starring Bhumi Pednekar, Durgavati is a thrilling, scary ride that tells the story of an innocent government officer who is made the victim of a major conspiracy involving powerful forces. The film is presented by T-Series and Cape of Good Films and is an Abundantia Entertainment production.

Maara (Tamil) â€“ December 17, 2020

Maara is a romantic drama directed by Dhilip Kumar. Produced by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa of Pramod Films, the film stars Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath in lead roles.

Coolie No. 1 (Hindi) â€“ December 25, 2020

Coolie No. 1 is a family comedy based on the popular franchise from Pooja Entertainment and is directed by David Dhawan. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav amongst others, and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.