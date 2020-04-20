â€˜Soodhu Kavvumâ€™, â€˜Thegidiâ€™ and â€˜Mayavanâ€™ to have sequels confirms CV Kumar

The producer took to Twitter to reveal that the films will soon see sequels.

Producer C V Kumar of Thirukumaran Entertainments conducted a poll on Twitter asking netizens which of the three films - Soodhu Kavvum, Thegidi and Mayavan - should get a sequel and Soodhu Kavvum topped the list by polling 62 percent votes with Thegidi getting the second place with 26 percent and Mayavan 12 percent.

After the polls, C V Kumar revealed that all three scripts are in the finishing stages and the details will be updated soon. He tweeted saying,"All the three scripts are in finishing stage . Will update soon with all details . Thx for the participation and overwhelming support Folded hands #Soodhukavvum2 #Thegidi2 #Maayavan2."

All the three scripts are in finishing stage . Will update soon with all details . Thx for the participation and overwhelming support #Soodhukavvum2 #Thegidi2 #Maayavan2 https://t.co/Tuh0rgnOst â€” Thirukumaran Ent., (@ThirukumaranEnt) April 17, 2020

Soodhu Kavvum was a crime comedy film directed by Nalan Kumarasamy. It starred Vijay Sethupathi, Bobby Simha, Ashok Selvan, Ramesh Thilak, Karunakaran and Sanchita Shetty in the lead roles. Soodhu Kavvum was well appreciated by the critics and turned out to be a commercial success.

Thegidi was a neo-noir mystery thriller film directed by P Ramesh. The film had Ashok Selvan and Janani Iyer in the leading roles. Nivas K Prasanna composed its music with Dinesh Krishnan cranking the camera and Leo John Paul doing the edits.

Mayavan was a science fiction mystery-thriller film co-written, produced and directed by C V Kumar. The film had Sundeep Kishan and Lavanya Tripathi in the lead roles with Jackie Shroff, Daniel Balaji, Mime Gopi, R. Amarendran, Bagavathi Perumal, and Jayaprakash in supporting roles. Ghibran had composed tunes for this flick with Gopi Amarnath as DOP and Leo John Paul as editor.

It may be noted here that the producer is currently bankrolling the sequel to Indru Netru Naalai, which had Vishnu Vishal, Miya George and Karunakaran in the star cast. Indru Netru Naalai was directed by Ravi with Hip Hop Thamizha composing the tunes and Vasanth handling the camera.

The sequel stars Vishnu Vishal and Karunakaran. Directed by SP Karthic, Indru Netru Naalai 2 will have music by Ghibran, cinematography by Dinesh Krishnan and story by R Ravi Kumar.