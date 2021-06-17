Sony WF-1000XM3 to Jabra Elite 75T: 8 top True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

Itâ€™s been almost five years since Appleâ€™s AirPods hit the scene and set the ball rolling for true wireless Bluetooth earbuds. While frequent callers (especially in public transit systems) and gym rats were the early adopters, WFH (work from home) lifestyles with endless virtual meetings have given the category their biggest boost. Bluetooth earbuds have gone from â€˜nice to haveâ€™ to a bare necessity.

Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2: One of the preferred options for serious audiophiles. These buds are ergonomically designed with premium materials and an elegant metallic finish for all-day comfort. Theyâ€™re kitted with Sennheiserâ€™s 7mm dynamic drivers that create outstanding stereo sound with deep bass, natural mids and clear, detailed treble. An improved Active Noise Cancellation feature delivers incredible, high-fidelity sound even in noisy environments. These buds score on battery life too â€“ 7 hours of playback time, that can be extended to 28 hours with the charging case. (Rs 24,990)

Sony WF-1000XM3: Sonyâ€™s earbuds have usually aced noise cancellation. These buds, powered by Sonyâ€™s HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1e are no exception. Sound quality is a win too, powered by a 6-mm driver unit and Sonyâ€™s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine HX that upscales compressed digital music files bringing them closer to the quality of high-resolution audio. All day battery life and dual microphones add to their WFH appeal. (Rs 19,990)

Apple AirPods: Almost a no-brainer for iPhone users. The entry-level AirPods also come with an option of a wireless charging case, and thereâ€™s also the pricier AirPods Pro with more bells and whistles like spatial audio. The AirPods pair intuitively with iPhones or your other WFH accessories like an iPad or MacBook. The Apple-designed H1 chip, that promises faster connect times and more talk time, is at the heart of the AirPods. (Rs 18,900 with a wireless charging case)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: It comes with a bunch of clever features including Voice Detect - these buds instantly switch from ANC to Ambient sound mode when it hears your voice. The music volume automatically drops and focuses the mics on the person speaking to you. Call quality is terrific while the acoustics get a boost with custom-built 2-way speakers with sound refined by AKG. The 360 Audio with Dolby Head Tracking technology, puts you in the centre of your favourite movie. (Rs 15,990)

Jabra Elite 75T: It nails the ear fit and also works on a simple premise â€“ the more mics your earbuds have, the better your calls will sound. The Elite 75T boast of four mics and delivers stellar call quality. The customisable equaliser (in the Jabra Sound+ App) is a cool touch and allows you to tweak the bass and treble settings. Theyâ€™re quite tough too with an IP-55 (splash and dust resistance) rating and a two-year warranty. (Rs 13,999)

Skullcandy Indy ANC: It comes with support for Tile (via the companion App), so you donâ€™t have to worry about misplacing your buds. Itâ€™s also Skullcandyâ€™s first true wireless earbuds to feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The Skullcandy companion app offers customisations to personalise your sound experience while the enhanced fit, as well as ambient listening mode, adds to its appeal. Other add-ons include IPX4 certification for sweat and water resistance and a wireless charging case. (Rs 9,999)

Nokia T3110: Nokiaâ€™s ergonomically designed buds boast of an IPX7 rating â€“ sweat and splash proof. Our favourite feature is 6 built-in mics that counter background noise and impact call quality. These ultra-light buds come with 12.5 mm dynamic drivers that enhance low-bass frequency and generate a smooth mid-range for a well-rounded and detailed sound output. Battery life (27.5 hours for the case plus buds) is quite impressive too. (Rs 3,999)

OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition: A special edition of the OnePlus Buds Z (that costs Rs 2,999), these buds feature the LA-based artist and designerâ€™s signature stylised graffiti along with artistic caricatures and design. The limited-edition earphones have a two-tone purple and mint colour combo with a matching charging case. They feature advanced 10mm dynamic drivers and Bass Boost technology as also dynamic 3D stereo powered by Dolby Atmos. A quick 10-minute top-up gives you three hours of listening time. (Rs 3,699)

