Sonu Sood welcomed by fans as he arrives in Hyderabad to shoot for â€˜Alludu Adhursâ€™

The actor has become popular among Telugu audiences for extending help to those severely affected by the lockdown.

Flix Tollywood

Bollywood star Sonu Sood joined the sets of the Telugu movie Alludu Adhurs recently. The star was in the news during the lockdown for helping migrant workers struggling to go back to their home states by arranging transport. He also helped several people in the Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, endearing himself to the Telugu audiences. So when he landed at the airport in Hyderabad, Sonu Sood was surrounded by fans waiting to accord him a grand reception. Upon reaching the Alludu Adhurs shooting spot, Sonu Sood received a rousing reception from the team and was felicitated by the veteran actor Prakash Raj.

In Alludu Adhurs, Bellamkonda Sreenivas will be playing the lead role, with Nabha Natesh and Anu Emmanuel roped in to play the female leads. Incidentally, Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Sonu Sood had shared the screen space in Sita earlier.

Written and directed by Santosh Sreenivas, Alludu Adhurs is being bankrolled by G Subrahmanyam under his banner. Its technical crew has Devi Sri Prasad composing the tunes, with Chota K Naidu cranking the camera and Bikkina Thammiraju doing the edits.

It may be noted here that the official beginning rites of this film happened at the Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad a few months ago. Ace producer Dil Raju directed the first shot and Gemini Kiran switched on the camera, with director VV Vinayak giving the first clap.

The first look poster of this film was released earlier this year which came out with the title Alludu Adhurs, and the release date was announced as April 30. However, due to the pandemic and lockdown, the filmâ€™s release was postponed. Shooting has now resumed and the new release date is expected to be announced soon.

Bellamkonda Sreenivasâ€™ last film release was Rakshasudu, which turned out to be a big hit in his career. It was a psychological thriller directed by Ramesh Varma. The film had Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles with Abhirami, Vinodhini, Suzane George, Kasi Viswanath and others in supporting roles. Rakshasudu was an official remake of the 2018 Tamil film Ratsasan. Ghibran had set the tunes for this film, with Venkat C Dilip doing the cinematography and Amar Reddy handling the editing. The film was produced by Satyanarayana Koneru under his banner A Studio.

With Rakshasudu doing well at the theatres, Bellamkonda Sreenivas took his time to sign his next film and finally agreed to team up with director Santosh Srinivas of Kandireega fame. The director had impressed the actor with an engaging thriller following which he agreed to sign on the dotted lines immediately, report sources.

It may be noted here that Bellamkonda Sreenivas made his acting debut with the film Alludu Seenu released in the year 2014 for which he went on to receive the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut â€“ South. Alludu Seenu starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the female lead with Prakash Raj in a pivotal role.

(Content provided by Digital Native)