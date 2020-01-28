Sonu Gowda roped in for ‘Godhra’

The Kannada film Godhra, starring Sathish Ninasam and Shraddha Srinath, which has been in the making for several months now, is nearing completion with just the intro song needing to be shot. Reports are that the team will be shooting this intro song next month and the prep work for it is now on.

Directed by debutant Nandish, a former associate of Jacob Varghese, the film has music by Judah Sandy and Karthik, with cinematography handled by Sashi Kumar. Godhra has been shot in various locations including Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Kurnool, Sakleshpur, Haasan, Bengaluru and Malaysia. The film’s release date is expected to be announced in a few days.

According to an update about this flick, we hear that Sonu Gowda, who was last seen in the Sathish Ninasam starrer Chambal, will be playing an important role. The actor currently has three films to concentrate including the Puneeth Rajkumar starrer Yuva Rathna. This Santosh Anandram directorial is reaching the final stages and there are just a few song sequences to be canned. With Yuva Rathnaa set to reach the post-production mode, sources say that the filmmakers are planning to release it on April 3.

Satish Ninasam’s last film release was Brahmachari, a comedy entertainer that had Aditi Prabhu Deva as his lead pair. Produced by Uday K Mehta, the film was helmed by Chandra Mohan, who has directed Bombay Mitai and Double Engine. The actor currently has films like My Name Is Siddegowda, Vaitarani and Parimala Lodge needing his attention.

Shraddha Srinath, on the other hand, has films in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Some of her upcoming projects include Krishna And His Leela, Chakra, Maara, and Rudraprayaga. She was last seen in the Telugu film Jodi released in September last year.

