Sonia Gandhi to take final call on Prashant Kishor's induction into Congress

Although Congress leaders have not resisted the idea of inducting Prashant Kishor into the party, they have been divided over giving the decision-making power for elections to one person.

Even as leaders in the Congress party are divided over bringing election strategist Prashant Kishor on board, party president Sonia Gandhi will take a final call on his induction. In fact, Sonia Gandhi has already started the consultation process, according to party sources told IANS.

Prashant Kishor reportedly wants a full-fledged role and decision-making authority on election-related issues. However, party leaders are reluctant to give free hand to one person over the selection of candidates for the upcoming elections, including the crucial Uttar Pradesh election.

Prashant Kishor recently worked with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and has been credited for facilitating the thumping victory of both parties in the West Bengal and Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

After two poll debacles, the Congress had been in search of advisors. With the demise of seasoned leader Ahmed Patel, Congress has already lost an ace strategist. Prashant Kishor has met Congress leader and party's former president Rahul Gandhi a few times to discuss the party's revival ahead of several Assembly elections, including Uttar Pradesh, which is scheduled to be held next year, sources said.

Rahul Gandhi has informally discussed the plan with the Congress leaders and sought their view for Prashant Kishor's entry into the party, and to what extent he can be given responsibility for the party's poll strategy, said party leaders who were part of these deliberations.

Prashant Kishor, who has also met General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and interim chief Sonia Gandhi in these deliberations, has given a plan to the Congress leadership and the talking points are being discussed among the senior leaders.

Reportedly, Prashant Kishor is likely to take a political plunge soon in the Congress. Sources said that Kishor may be appointed as General Secretary in-charge of election management. However, party seniors insist that giving sole responsibility of elections to one person is not a good idea as Kishor cannot be trusted in totality. However, nobody is against his induction into the party.

Since Prashant Kishor met Rahul Gandhi on July 13 and submitted his plan, many rounds of meetings have taken place within the Congress set up, and some party leaders feel his skills may be used in the elections.

The Congress is preparing for polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and some northeastern states next year. Kishor has recently handled campaigns of the Trinamool Congress, the DMK and the YSRCP and has relations across party lines.