Song set for Dhruva Sarjaâ€™s â€˜Pogaruâ€™ to be built at cost of Rs 1.5 crore

The sets are for â€˜Pogaru Annaige Pogaruâ€™, the title track that will feature hero Dhruva along with a group of dancers.

Kannada film Pogaru was scheduled for release on April 24, but with the lockdown due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, it was postponed. The latest reports say that the makers of the film will be erecting a grand set at HMT in Bengaluru for shooting a song sequence. Sources say that the set will cost the makers close to Rs 1.5 crore, making it one of the most expensive in Sandalwood in recent times.

Apparently, the sets are for the song â€˜Pogaru Annaige Pogaruâ€™, the title track that will feature the filmâ€™s lead star Dhruva Sarja along with a group of dancers. The song, which will be shot in a six-day schedule, will be choreographed by Murali master.

Incidentally, the â€˜Karabuuâ€™ song in Pogaru released earlier this year was a chartbuster and expectations are now high on the title track. â€˜Karabuuâ€™ was written and composed by singer Chandan Shetty. The foot-tapping number featuring Dhruva and heroine Rashmika Mandanna went viral and has upped the expectation levels for Pogaru.

Pogaru is directed by Nanda Kishore and has two heroines â€“ Shanvi Srivastava and Rashmika Mandanna â€“ with Dhananjay, P Ravishankar, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna, and Kuri Pratap roped in for supporting roles. The technical crew of this film includes Chandan Shetty for music and Vijay Milton for cinematography. Pogaru is bankrolled by BK Gangadhar under his banner.

The first schedule of Pogaru was successfully completed last year and the team went on a long break. Rumours had it that the makers of the film were not happy with the script and opted for some fine-tuning, but it was later clarified that the delay was due to the fact that Dhruva had to gain weight. He had shed close to 30 kg to play a schoolboy in the first schedule and took time to regain the lost weight.

We also hear that French bodybuilder Morgan Aste, popularly known as â€˜The Big Rockâ€™, American professional bodybuilder Kai Green, international athlete John Lucas and German fitness sensation Jo Linder have been signed up for the film for an important action sequence.

The fresh release date for Pogaru will be announced later, we hear.

While Pogaru is still in the making, sources in the know say that director Nanda Kishore and Dhruva Sarja may be teaming up for a new project after the former impressed the actor with a one-liner and this will soon be developed into a script. Uday K Mehta will be bankrolling this venture. More details about this project are expected to be out after the situation returns to normal.

Dhruva Sarjaâ€™s last film release was Bharjari, which was a huge hit. The film starred Rachita Ram opposite Dhruva, with Hariprriya, Vaishali Deepak, Sudha Rani, Tara, Srinivasa Murthy, Sai Kumar, Bharath Gowda and Avinash in supporting roles. Directed by Chethan Kumar, the filmâ€™s technical crew includes V Harikrishna for music, Shreesha Kuduvalli for cinematography and Deepu S Kumar for editing.

