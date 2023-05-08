Sonam Kapoor starts speech with ‘Namaste’ at King Charles III’s coronation concert

Flix Entertainment

Indian actor Sonam Kapoor, who attended the coronation concert of King Charles III in London, began her speech by greeting the audience with a "Namaste". Sonam, who was introduced on stage as “one of Hindi cinema’s biggest stars,” was attending the concert alongside big names such as actor Tom Cruise and Pussycat Dolls' Nicole Scherzinger at Windsor Castle.

Sonam was seen in a dress that she described as “the collaborative vision of two of the most incredible designers from the two countries I'm lucky to call home” — Anamika Khanna and Emilia Wickstead.

Sonam said: "Our Commonwealth is a union. Together we are one third of the world’s people, one third of the world’s ocean, one quarter of the world’s land. Each of our countries is unique. Each of our people special. But we choose to stand as one.”

"Learning from our history, blessed by our diversity, driven by our values and determined to build a more peaceful, sustainable and prosperous future for everyone, where every voice is heard. Without further ado, here’s welcoming the incredible voices from across the Commonwealth," Sonam said before introducing the performance of the song ‘Higher Love’ by English musician Steve Winwood, backed by a choir.

Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor shared the clip on her Instagram. "So proud! Such an honour!" she captioned the short clip.