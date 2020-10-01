‘Sometimes peace is better than being right’: Actor Bhamaa’s Insta post

Bhamaa, who was a close friend of the survivor's, reportedly changed her statement in court in the 2017 actor sexual assault case.

Flix Actor Assault Case

Ever since reports emerged about her statement in court regarding the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case, actor Bhamaa has been receiving criticism online. The survivor, who was a close friend of Bhamaa's, and other prominent personalities in Kerala had reacted to reports that Bhamaa's statement in the Special Court in Kochi on September 17 differed from what she had earlier told the police. While Bhamaa has not put out any statement explaining why she changed her account in court, she recently put up a 'philosophical' post on social media.

"Be selective in your battles, sometimes peace is better than being right,” read the post on Bhamaa’s Instagram story, which has now been deleted.

Apart from Bhamaa, many other actors are important witnesses in the case in which a prominent female actor was abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving car in February 2017. Actor Dileep is accused of having masterminded the entire crime over some personal grudge he had been harbouring against the survivor. He is the eighth accused in the case.

Sidhique and Bhamaa had reportedly told the police that an argument had broken out between Dileep and the survivor during the rehearsal of a stage show organised by the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). This incident happened before the crime took place in 2017. The prosecution's case is that Dileep hired Pulsar Suni and others and wanted them to record a video of the sexual assault, to extract revenge from the survivor.

Actor Bhamaa was among the several female actors and personalities who supported the survivor after the incident and continued to extend solidarity with her. However, after she turned hostile in the case by changing her initial statement, many, including the survivor, took to social media to express their disappointment with Bhamaa.