'Solo Brathuke So Better' sets expectations high for upcoming Sankranthi releases

Nearly two weeks ago, on Christmas day, Solo Brathuke So Better (SBSB), starring Sai Dharam Tej and Nabha Natesh, became the first Telugu movie to hit the theatres post the lockdown in the Telugu states. According to movie trackers and insiders from the film industry, the release has set a good precedent and the response from the audience has boosted the confidence of others from the industry who are looking to release their films in theatres.

The film has managed to collect about Rs 11.5 crore from theatres so far. SBSB was originally bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra Creations. They later sold the movie to Zee Studios which decided to opt for a theatrical release. The move has proved to be profitable as the audience was eager to watch a film in theatres after the lockdown was lifted. Even though visiting a theatre is considered to be a high risk activity according to experts, cinema fans still turned up to enjoy the experience that they had missed for many months.

In fact, several from the film industry, including big stars like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Prabhas and others campaigned for the film and encouraged the audience to go to theatres. About 70% of theatres in the Telugu states have reopened currently.

Speaking about the success of SBSB, BKR Sathish, executive producer of the film, said that the first copy basis of the film (Over-the-Top, satellite and Hindi dubbing rights) was sold to Zee Studios for Rs 32.5 crore. The theatrical rights were sold to UV Creations for Rs 8.5 crore.

“The movie was initially set to release on OTT. However, after negotiations, it was agreed that the movie would be released in theatres on December 25. The movie has managed to collect Rs.11.5 crore so far and we are so happy with the outcome,” says Sathish.

According to sources, the film was made on a budget of Rs 20 crore. Vamsi Kaka, a noted Public Relations (PR) consultant in the Telugu film industry, says, “Given the conditions of the pandemic, the movie has done extremely well in terms of collections and audience response in its first week. After seeing the amazing response for this movie, there are three more Telugu movies like Krack, Red and Alludu Adhurs lined up for Sankranthi release. There's the dubbed version of Master as well. We are expecting the same response to be repeated for these movies too. It's going to be a festival at the box office for sure."

Film critics also opine that the box-office may revive this Sankranthi, as SBSB has set an example.

“Sankranthi is always a good time for movies in the Telugu states, and it has proven beneficial for the makers in the past. A lot of people come along with their families to visit theatres. Though there was uncertainty about the audience coming to theatres in the time of coronavirus, people have come to watch SBSB. It feels like normalcy has been restored in terms of the theatrical experience," says Suresh Kavirayani, a senior film critic.

Currently, theatres in the Telugu states are allowing 50% occupancy as per the Standard Operating Procedure issued by the government. The audience is seated according to physical distancing norms. Sanitation measures are also being enforced after every show. Meanwhile, following the Tamil Nadu government's decision to allow 100% occupancy in theatres, theTelugu film producers also asked for the same in the Telugu states. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday told the Tamil Nadu government to stick to 50% occupancy.