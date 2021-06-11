Socialism to wed Mamta Banerjee in TN: Leninism, Communism to attend

A Mohan, a communist, named his three sons after the ideologies he believes in, but even he could not have predicted that Socialism would marry Mamta Banerjee one day.

news Human interest

The communists and Mamata Banerjee might be at loggerheads in West Bengal, but in Salem district of Tamil Nadu, the two of them are on the same page. On a wedding invite, that is. In the now viral invite, groom Socialism is all set to marry bride Mamta Banerjee on June 13, in the presence of Communism and Leninism, the former's brothers. Marxism, the grandson of the family, will also be around for the event. Although the family expected the wedding to be a small one, the viral invite has prompted many more netizens to shower their blessings on the couple.

A Mohan (52) is the father of the three brothers, and is currently the Salem district secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI). He has previously contested on a People's Welfare Alliance ticket from the Veerapandi constituency in the 2016 Assembly elections. According to reports, he made the decision to name his sons after the ideologies that he supports, namely, Communism, Leninism and Socialism.

But even the family could not have predicted that Socialism would marry Mamta Banerjee, whose family members are Congress supporters (TMC's Mamata Banerjee began her political career with the Congress party). The bride Mamta is related to Mohan's family and lives in the same village.

Mohan told the media that he had been active in politics since he was 18 years old. He had worked in the CPI alongside his father and grandfather and organised protests, and eventually opted to become a full-timer with the party.

“I was deeply disturbed when people said Communism is dead after the Soviet Union was divided into many countries. Although at that time, I was unmarried, I decided to name my children reflecting my admiration for these ideologies,’’ said Mohan.

Speaking to TNM, he said,”I am not surprised that my children followed my footsteps. They have been involved with party work and have admired the political ideologies since an early age. My first son, Communism, is a lawyer, while the second and third sons, Leninism and Socialism, are running a silver anklet manufacturing unit. Despite their professions, they continue to be my strong hands in party work – living up to their names.”

When asked about how the family has received the attention from people, Mohan said, "Since Monday, I must have received over 500 calls. Now I get close to 150 calls per day. I get calls from Dubai and other places from people wishing the couple for marriage. Although we are still surprised by the turn of events, my daughter-in-law is elated.”