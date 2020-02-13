Social status is what drives most Indians to travel for leisure

A majority of Indians (88 per cent) also travel to 'give themselves some time to relax,' says a study by Booking.com.

news Travel

Social status, and not any other interest like discovering a new locale, is the over-riding factor that drives a vast majority of Indians (75 percent of those polled) who undertake a leisure travel, says a report.

Indians also seem most tempted by nostalgia as 80 per cent of those surveyed travel to 'rediscover past good times', 79 per cent 'to experience a simpler lifestyle' and 76 per cent 'to get away from the demands at home', while for 75 per cent its about 'going to places where their friends have not been to.'

For 75 per cent of Indonesians and 80 per cent of the Filipinos also say they travel 'to places, where their friends have not been to'.

The online study was carried out among 53,492 from 31 countries, of whom 1,852 were Indians, between October 16 and November 12, 2018.

For most nationalities, the top motivation to travel is to get some downtime, the study said.

It reveals that 85 percent of global travellers, 'giving myself time to relax' is an important motivation to travel. However, Danish and the French travellers are taken by 'being free to act how I feel'.

Further, it reveals that the Argentineans (73 per cent) are most easily tempted by 'nostalgia to rediscover past good times', while 83 per cent Chinese and 76 per cent of the Taiwanese polled attach relatively high importance to 'experiencing a simpler lifestyle.'

Japanese (66 per cent), Germans (72 per cent) and Hongkongers (80 per cent) are most likely to travel to 'get away from the demands at home'.