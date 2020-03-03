Sobhita Dhulipala lands a role in ‘Major’ opposite Adivi Sesh

The two were last seen playing the lead in the film ‘Goodachari’.

Flix Tollywood

The shooting of the upcoming Telugu - Hindi bilingual titled Major is progressing with the filmmakers aiming for its release later this year. The film was announced last year but there were no reports about its progress. Finally, reports surfaced a couple of weeks ago that the shooting has commenced.

Adivi Sesh will be seen playing the martyred soldier, Sundeep Unnikrishnan, who laid down his life in the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks in the film. Tollywood star Mahesh Babu is producing this project under his banner Ghattamaneni Mahesh Babu Entertainment (GMB) in association with Sony Pictures Productions. Sashi Kiran Tikka is helming it as the director.

According to the latest buzz, Sobhita Dhulipala has been roped in to play an important role in this flick. Confirming the news, she tweeted, “Honoured and humbled to be telling a story about the fragility of courage in this incredible Hindi-Telugu bilingual film Major. It charts the inspiring story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and the heroes of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks on-screen.”

Honoured and humbled to be telling a story about the fragility of courage in this incredible Hindi-Telugu bilingual film ‘Major’.

It charts the inspiring story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and the heroes of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks on screen. #MajorTheFilm pic.twitter.com/RkVJJlEnqV — Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitaD) March 2, 2020

Major’s lead star Adivi Sesh also shared his excitement over getting her on board and put out the tweet, “It’s so amazing to reunite with Sobhita for Major after our previous Goodachari. This time, she is going to have her own individual story track in the film. She is going to be dynamite in a role with emotional depth. Major is a story for all of India. I am looking forward to it.”

It's so amazing to reunite with @sobhitaD for #Major after our previous #Goodachari. This time, she is going to have her own individual story track in the film. She is going to be dynamite in a role with emotional depth. #Major is a story for all of India. Looking fwd to it. pic.twitter.com/YEipw3sPnD — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) March 2, 2020

On the progress of this film, we hear that the team is currently stationed in Himachal Pradesh where some important scenes will be canned.

It is worth mentioning here that Adivi Sesh, Shobita Dhulipala and Sashi Kiran Tikka had worked together in Goodachari which was a box-office success.