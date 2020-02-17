Sobhita Dhulipala joins Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan'

Sobhita Dhulipala who was last seen in Geethu Mohandas's 'Moothon' and the web series 'Made in Heaven', has landed a key role in the film.

Flix Kollywood

The shooting of Mani Ratnam’s dream project Ponniyin Selvan finally went on floors last December in Thailand after nearly a year of pre-production. The cast so far includes Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amala Paul, Parthiban and Jyothika among a few others.

The latest we hear is that Sobhita Dhulipala last seen in Geethu Mohandas's Moothon and the web series Made in Heaven, has landed a key role in the film. According to sources from the film's camp, Shobita would have combination scenes with Jayam Ravi and she will be seen majorly in the second half of the film. She will be joining the sets of the film by the end of this month.

The team, however, is yet to officially announce its cast members.

After wapping the first schedule in Thailand, the team moved to Chennai where a short schedule was shot and later the crew move to Pondicherry. The latest update is that the team will shoot the next schedule at Ramoji Film City Hyderabad. It is said the makers have erected grand sets and some important action sequences will be shot.

Lyca Productions, which had previously released Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, will bankroll the project. Apparently, buoyed by the success of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Lyca has agreed to come on board to fund Mani Ratnam’s dream project.

Reports also suggest that Karthi plays Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan and Ravi portrays the character of Arulmozhi Varman in this venture, while Jayaram will be playing the fictional character of Azhvarkidayar Nambi.

The film has a bevy of stars that includes Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jayaram, Sarathkumar, Aishwarya Rajesh, Aditi Rao, Riyaz Khan, Rahman, Lal, Prabhu and Vikram Prabhu in the pivotal role. Telugu veteran actor Mohan Babu is said to have been roped in for a crucial role in the film, which will be simultaneously made in Tamil and Telugu.

