'So proud': Samantha praises Nandini Reddy, Amala Paul for 'Pitta Kathalu'

'Pitta Kathalu' premiered on February 19 on Netflix across 190 countries.

Netflixâ€™s original telugu film, titled Pitta Kathalu which loosely translates to â€˜small storiesâ€™, released on Friday and it is intriguing. This four-part anthology has been directed by four of the finest directors in the Telugu film industry, Tharun Bhascker, BV Nandini Reddy, Nag Ashwin, and Sankalp Reddy. The four films, Ramula (Tharun Bhascker), Meera (BV Nandini Reddy), X Life (Nag Ashwin), and Pinky (Sankalp Reddy), are based on the premise of love, desire, deceit, and power. This anthology is already receiving a mixed response from the audience on social media platforms.

Now, Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram to shower praises on the anthology, especially Nandini Reddy's segment, which features Amala Paul in the lead role. Samantha wrote, "So proud of you @nandureddyy.. I know you were super scared to take the plunge .. to do something so far beyond your comfort zone.. but I am so so glad that you did .. you nailed this one..who would have thunk it ..lust, rage and betrayal could be your new thing and @rip_aparte you killed it Fab performances @amalapaul and @iamjaggubhai_ (sic)."

It may be noted Nandini Reddy and Samantha have earlier worked together in two films, Jabardasth and Oh! Baby. While Jabardasth bombed at the box office, the latter was hailed as one of the best Telugu films in 2019. Oh Baby which was a women-centric film, released in 2019, is a Telugu remake of a Korean film, Miss Granny.

Amala Paul, who is playing the title role Meera, has said that it is the story of a courageous woman and her trials and tribulations. The film traces upon quite a lot of sensitive themes that make the story both impactful and relevant to the present times.

Pitta Kathalu has four stories of four women played by Eesha Rebba, Lakshmi Manchu, Amala Paul, and Shruti Haasan in lead roles. Besides the lead stars, it also has Ashima Narwal, Jagapathi Babu, Satya Dev, Saanve Megghana, Sanjith Hegde and others in the star cast.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvalaâ€™s RSVP Movies and Ashi Dua Saraâ€™s Flying Unicorn Entertainment, Pitta Kathalu premiered on February 19 on Netflix across 190 countries.