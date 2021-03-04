Snapdeal sees 60% jump in search for baby products

Snapdeal said that many products such as diapers were purchased in bulk, and that value pricing was an important consideration for customers.

Atom E-commerce

E-commerce company Snapdeal said it saw a 60% jump year-on-year in February in search for essential products for newborns. Among the products, users were searching for and buying items like diapers, wipes, creams, bodysuits and blankets. This, the company said, attributed to a likely baby boom because of the pandemic, which was evidenced by online shopping trends. It could, however, also be a lack of access during the lockdown.

According to the company, most searches on its platform came from Kochi, Pune, Bhopal, Amritsar, Dehradun, Patna and Delhi. Users searched for clothes for blankets, cotton wraps, bodysuits, feeder bottles and diapers on the platform.

It also said that many of these products were purchased in bulk, such as diapers, and that value pricing was an important consideration. Snapdeal added that because infant requirements and size change quickly, many products are used only for a short period of time. The average price, it said, for items was lower by 15% in the last 12-18 months.

Snapdeal added that it also saw an increase in ancillary demand for other products, such as gentle laundry wash, mosquito nets, electric sterilisers as well as maternity accessories etc.

Popular gift items were also baby care packs that included hygiene products like massage oil, bodywash and shampoo.

“Baby essentials like diapers, kidswear and feeding bottles and accessories are among the top selling categories on Snapdeal. This year with many offline sellers and manufacturers coming online, there is a greater variety of baby garments, shoes and accessories, with prices, on an average being 15% lower than last year,” a Snapdeal spokesperson said.

In October, Snapdeal said that many of its new sellers were coming from smaller cities than previously, indicating that e-commerce penetration was higher in the lockdown months.

Kunal Bahl started Snapdeal along with Rohit Bansal in February 2010. It has so far partnered with several global marquee investors and individuals such as SoftBank, BlackRock, Temasek, Foxconn, Alibaba, eBay Inc., Premji Invest, Intel Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners and Ratan Tata, among others.