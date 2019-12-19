Snapdeal exploring deals directly with big brands to tackle counterfeits

E-Commerce

In an attempt to weed out sellers misusing its platform to list non-genuine products, Snapdeal on Wednesday said it is close to finalise deals with various brands and their authorized sellers to directly list their products on its platform.

The direct listings of products like sports shoes, hair oil and fashion accessories that see high online demand will ensure that users have easy and high-visibility access to genuine products, reducing the scope for counterfeiters, the company said in a statement.

Snapdeal is close to finalise one such deal with the FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL).

"Even as some residual legal cases linger in various courts, Snapdeal is engaged with HUL to simultaneously exploring sustainable solutions that will allow brands, buyers and marketplaces to leverage the online opportunity to achieve wider reach for genuine products," said the company.

"The company looks forward to developing close working relationships with an expanding pool of brands in order to keep online space secure and reliable for all users. Snapdeal has zero-tolerance for the fraudulent acts of any rogue sellers," said the company.

Through its anti-counterfeiting programme titled "Brand Shield," Snapdeal said it has removed over 12,000 sellers in the last 14 months who were identified as having listed products in violation of its policies.

Snapdeal operates a "Brand Registry" programme that allows sellers having their own registered brand name, trademarks, etc. get exclusive rights to sell their product in the relevant categories on the Snapdeal marketplace. More than 1,000 brands are now part of this registry, said the company.

Snapdeal in November said it crossed 10 crore app downloads on Google Play Store, registering a gain of 37% over 7.3 crore downloads a year ago.

It claims to have more than five lakh registered sellers, who have more than 20 crore listings on the marketplace.